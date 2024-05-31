Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington is seeking fosters for Kitten Season, which is upon us, and there are some pregnant Momma Cats here at the shelter who are ready to have their own space to give birth. We have had a lot of interest in fostering in the past, and we know some people have time restraints, but we do not want to overlook anyone. If you are interested in fostering, PLEASE give us a call at 207-778-2638 to discuss.

Our hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.

The FCAS is your one-stop shop for all pet-related resources, including how to fix your pet, what to do if you find a stray animal, and how to help a new pet integrate into your home. Check out their website at https://fcanimalshelter.org

Meet Destroyah, a big male of about seven years old with the nickname of Gerard. His energy level is medium and with people he is super sweet and affectionate. This boy likes to rule the roost for sure and does not like being challenged by other cats. He can exist with mellow cats, but anyone who questions his authority, he will put them in their place.

He does like to fight. He would likely do best as an only pet as it is not known how he interacts with dogs. He likes to spend his days looking out the window from his cozy spot.

Here is Umberlee, a female of four to six years with a low energy level and the nickname “Bearded Lady.” As for social skills she doesn’t care for people and is kind of a loner but is okay with some cats. She is quite aloof and likes to stick to herself. She tends to stay up in her spot on the catwalk.

Umberlee gets along well with other cats and does not get into any trouble with them, but the staff at FCAS thinks that she would make an excellent barn cat. Looking for a mouser to take care of that pesky rodent problem? Miss Umberlee could be the girl for you.

