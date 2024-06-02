KINGFIELD — Resident approved a $2,088,761 municipal budget and approved 43 warrant articles Saturday night during the annual town meeting at Kingfield Elementary School.

The budget includes $410,200 in TIF-eligible spending, which means taxpayers need to raise $1,678,561, which is $15,288 more than last year’s budget. Town Manager Leanna Targett said she didn’t think the residents would see a tax increase based on the $15,288. She said the board may use surplus funds to avoid raising taxes.

The property tax rate for 2023-24 is $18 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The meeting was led by Targett and members of the Board of Selectmen, Chair Wade Browne, Vice Chairman Morgan Dunham, Kimberly Jordan and Hunter Lander.

Targett announced the results of Friday’s election. Chris Rushton won a one-year seat on the Board of Selectmen with 158 votes, defeating Susan Davis, who got 63 votes. Dunham was reelected for a three-year term on the board with 184 votes, defeating write-in candidate Polly MacMichael.

Ashley Hopwood Farrar was elected to a three-year term on the Maine School Administrative District 58 board of directors with 182 votes. Brad Orbeton won a one-year school director seat with eight write-in votes, ahead of Kim Robinson. Officials said 193 ballots were blank.

More than 50 residents attended the meeting, with Annie Twitchell assisting by relaying the microphone for public comments. Moderator Paul Mills presided over the session.

The residents passed Article 22, which had a list of organizations receiving money from the town. Stanley Museum was included in the list, with $5,000 for the museum. Voters also approved funds for the American Red Cross, Kingfield Historical Society, Safe Voices, Tri County Mental Health, Kingfield Flags, United Economic Ministry and Webster Library.

Several articles prompted lengthy debates. Notably, Article 27, which proposed $10,000 for the Kingfield Sno-Wanderers from TIF revenue, was extensively discussed. A resident initially suggested a new proposal to allocate $7,000 each to the Sno-Wanderers, Kingfield Quad Runners, and for nonmotorized trails. This amendment was rejected and the original $10,000 appropriation was eventually approved.

“We try to be a community club,” said Sno-Wanderers Trail Master Jim Boyce, emphasizing the club’s year-round contributions to the town. He said during the winter they make sure to have two hills for the kids to sled on.

Neal Tranten, president of the Sno-Wanderers, highlighted that the club contributes significantly to the community beyond maintaining snowmobile trails. He said they place and maintain trash cans in recreational areas year-round, maintain trails at the school for student use, and manage two public sledding hills.

“I agree with what Neal is saying,” said Jordan, the selectman, noting the club does a phenomenal job taking care of trails that are used for much more than just snowmobiling. “They go above and beyond. They deserve and can use the $10,000.”

Article 28 also drew some debate. It called for using $6,000 in TIF revenue for Maine’s Northwestern Mountains. While the Budget Committee recommended $2,500, residents voted in favor of the $6,000 appropriation suggested by selectmen.

Debbie Smith, director of the Stanley Museum, expressed gratitude for the town’s support.

“I would really like to thank the Kingfield community for your continued support,” Smith said. “I want to remind you that Kingfield residents are welcome to come to the museum for free. We would love to see more of you.”

Smith said she made an observation as she drove to the meeting. “It was wonderful to see people walking to the meeting on the sidewalks,” she said. “The sidewalks are being used and certainly appreciated.”

The school budget vote will be held June 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Webster Hall.

