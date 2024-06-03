FARMINGTON — Franklin County’s tax rate for 2024-25 has dropped by 22 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
County commissioners set the rate at $1.40 on May 21. The current rate is $1.62.
The new rate, which is effective July 1, covers nearly $6.2 million for the county assessment, nearly $2.9 million for the jail assessment and puts $42,013 into overlay for any tax abatements.
Commissioners voted May 21 to base the tax assessment on $9 million.
Carrabassett Valley remains the highest valued property in the county at $1.1 billion. Next highest valued towns are Rangeley at
$868.9 million and Farmington at $761 million. The county taxes owed, respectively, are $1.6 million, $1.2 million and $1 million.
The towns with the lowest valuations are Coplin Plantation, $59 million; Avon, nearly $61 million; and Temple, nearly $62 million. County tax bills for those towns are $82,846, $85,022, and $86,848, respectively.
Jay’s county valuation is $489.5 million with a tax bill of $687,339.
The county’s overall valuation, including $390 million for the unorganized territory, is nearly $6.5 billion
The first half of the tax bill is due Sept. 1; the second is Feb. 1, 2025.
