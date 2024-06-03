FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a proposal to build a $4.4 million emergency operations center on County Way.

The hearing will be in the county courthouse at 140 Main St.

The building would stand diagonally across from the Franklin County Detention Center and next to the Regional Communications Center.

The Sheriff’s Office is also on County Way, off state Route 4. The Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology Department, Emergency Management Agency and some county administrative offices would move into the new center.

A decision on what to do with the Sheriff’s Office, once it is vacant, has not been made. Ideas include using it for storage and/or a wash station for cruisers.

The hearing is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s application process to use federal money for construction.

The county was awarded $2 million from Congress and has $1.67 million from the American Recovery Plan Act to help pay for the project. Commissioners have also applied for a $700,000 grant from the county tax-increment program.

Commissioners voted May 21 to set the maximum guaranteed construction cost at nearly $3.7 million. It does not include money for a security system, furniture or other expenses not related to construction.

