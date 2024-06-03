RANGELEY —The town has received three applications for police chief, Town Manager Joe Roach said Monday.

Interviews will be set up this month.

An interview committee is comprised of a selectman, a resident, the town manager and a human resources consultant. Roach said he hopes to have a couple of police chiefs on the committee.

The proposed municipal budget of nearly $5.8 million for 2024-25 includes money for a full-time chief and three full-time officers, Roach said previously.

Voters will decide the budget June 11 at the polls at the Town Office.

Roach hired Richard Caton IV of Wilton as interim police chief in March after Russell French resigned Feb. 13. Caton is also the police chief in Jay and is expected to continue doing administrative work for the Rangeley Police Department through June 30, with possible monthly extensions. Caton is doing the Rangeley work on his own time.

Rangeley is paying an overtime rate for Franklin County sheriff’s deputies covering shifts.

