Supper

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 supper for Friday, June 7, will feature Cheeseburger pie, Caesar Salad, brownies. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Sales

FARMINGTON — It’s time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter. The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors.

Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more. All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket. To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

CARTHAGE — Carthage Bicentennial Committee is holding a Bake and Home Sale June 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Carthage Town Office to raise money for the Bicentennial in 2026. Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Whoopie Pies, Pickles, Maple Syrup and More. FMI 207-418-8313.

Magic

RUMFORD – Local students from Livermore Falls, Jay and Wilton are taking part in the upcoming magic show on Saturday, June 8 in Rumford. The audience will be greeted by magicians performing “strolling magic”. Once seated, each table will enjoy three mini-magic illusions. After the meal, students will perform table-to-table miracles, showcasing their specialty magic. The evening will culminate with individual and group stand-up parlor performances, featuring audience participation.

Magicians include Max Bernard, Cohen Carrier, Mary Richard, Lee Carrier, Sarah LeBlanc, Mayli Poirier, Tucker Hamner, Remington MacLeod, and Alden Gaudet. Tickets are available for the show on Saturday, June 8, at 49 Franklin in Rumford. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, with a menu available featuring subs, salads, and fryer foods.

For a full menu and tickets go to www.49franklin.com, on the Buy Tickets page. Hard copy tickets are available at All That Jazz downtown Rumford.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In June, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale.

We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

Concert

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. to hear Matt Gilbert. In July on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

Scrub Club

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, June 14, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

