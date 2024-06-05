LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls June 2 service, the sanctuary filled with cheerful voices as Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ. Kay Watson read a few announcements and led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Joyful, Joyful We adore Thee” and “I Sing Praises To your name”. Pastor Rev. Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 98, Verses 4 – 6.

Pastor Russ then greeted the congregation and entertained us with some “Dad” jokes, then led us into prayer time, followed by our first hymn: “We Walk By Faith”. He presented the Junior Sermon: “Secret Box”, then the children went to Sunday School. As the offering was collected, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “The Wonder of it All”, then played “O, Master Let Me Walk With Thee” as special music on piano and organ.

Pastor Thayer read scripture from 2nd Corinthians, Chapter 5, Verses 1 – 10 to introduce the Sermon. The title of the Sermon is: “A New Body is Coming, BUT……”. As humans, we all go through hard times in our journey through life. No one has a life without problems and despair. At one time or another, all of us have felt that life was crashing in on us, nothing was going right, problems within our families, problems with paying off mortgages, auto payments, repair bills, and the list goes on and on. When life gets too difficult, it’s easy to ask God: “Where are you when I need your help? Why have you deserted me?”

As Christians, we must stop and open our bibles. There are many stories there of those who felt the burdens of living were crashing over them. But God had plans for them, just as He has plans for us. If you look at your journey through life, bad things happened from time to time, and then, somehow with prayers and faith in our Savior, things got better as problems were solved. Why?

Because God walks beside us every moment of our lives. Once again, we need to remind ourselves that God is in charge, He plans our paths and guides us. With love and understanding, God leads us in His paths and at the end of our days, He takes us home to live in His Heavenly Kingdom. So, when we pass away, it is not the end of life, but the beginning of a beautiful life with our Heavenly Father.

We sang “It Is Well With My Soul”, then went on to share the communion elements with Pastor Russ and the Deacons. We ended the Service as we formed a circle around the Sanctuary and sang, “Bind Us Together”.

Announcements:

1. Taking a “break” for the summer: Adult and Children Sunday Schools, Worship Team, Bible Study. All will start again in September.

2. Food Cupboard: This month we are collecting dry pasta, and in July, we will collect canned green beans.

3. The next Soap ‘N More Store will open on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. – Noon.

4. The Annual Church Festival will happen on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m.

6. Mary’s Potluck Lunch will happen on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

