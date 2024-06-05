AUBURN – The Maine Iris Society will hold its 59th Annual Flower Show on Saturday, June 15 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive in Auburn, Maine. Many exciting varieties of irises will be on display as well as peonies and hosta leaves. Admission is free and open to the public.

Potted plants will be available for sale this year along with the very popular $1. rhizomes.

The Maine Iris Society exists to develop the science of horticulture, specifically through the propagation and culture of the genus, Iris, and to stimulate and foster interest in irises through education of the public and our members.

Annual membership dues are $8 per individual and $10 for two in the same household. Members receive the informative MIS newsletter. Annual events include tours of member gardens, a picnic and plant swap, a photo contest, plant sales and auctions and an annual meeting that typically features a special speaker.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: