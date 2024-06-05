REGION — Local students from Livermore Falls, Jay and Wilton are taking part in the upcoming magic show on Saturday, June 8 in Rumford. The audience will be greeted by magicians performing “strolling magic”. Once seated, each table will enjoy three mini-magic illusions. After the meal, students will perform table-to-table miracles, showcasing their specialty magic. The evening will culminate with individual and group stand-up parlor performances, featuring audience participation.

Magicians include Max Bernard, Cohen Carrier, Mary Richard, Lee Carrier, Sarah LeBlanc, Mayli Poirier, Tucker Hamner, Remington MacLeod, and Alden Gaudet. Tickets are available for the show on Saturday, June 8, at 49 Franklin in Rumford. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, with a menu available featuring subs, salads, and fryer foods.

For a full menu and tickets go to www.49franklin.com, on the Buy Tickets page. Hard copy tickets are available at All That Jazz in downtown Rumford.

