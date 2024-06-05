CHESTERVILLE — The new Farmington Falls Bridge over the Sandy River between Farmington and Chesterville on state Route 41 is expected to open one lane by Saturday.

“We expect the Farmington Falls Bridge between Farmington and Chesterville to be open to one lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals by June 8,” Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said in an email Wednesday. “Substantial approach work to the bridge still needs to be completed at both ends of the bridge. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this October.”

On-site work began in November 2021. A temporary bridge was installed but it was heavily damaged in rain and flooding Dec. 18, 2023, and had to be removed.

Since then, motorists and pedestrians have had to seek an alternative route.

Contractor Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond has been working on the $10.4 million project.

On Wednesday, crews from Gendron & Gendron of Lewiston, formerly known as St. Laurent & Son Excavation, was paving.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: