CHESTERVILLE — The new Farmington Falls Bridge over the Sandy River between Farmington and Chesterville on state Route 41 is expected to open one lane by Saturday.
“We expect the Farmington Falls Bridge between Farmington and Chesterville to be open to one lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals by June 8,” Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said in an email Wednesday. “Substantial approach work to the bridge still needs to be completed at both ends of the bridge. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this October.”
On-site work began in November 2021. A temporary bridge was installed but it was heavily damaged in rain and flooding Dec. 18, 2023, and had to be removed.
Since then, motorists and pedestrians have had to seek an alternative route.
Contractor Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond has been working on the $10.4 million project.
On Wednesday, crews from Gendron & Gendron of Lewiston, formerly known as St. Laurent & Son Excavation, was paving.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.