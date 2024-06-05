LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church June 2 service, the congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Love Lifted Me”, “How Great Thou Art”, and “Our God Reigns”. The service ended with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Playing with Fire” and scriptures from Luke 16:19-31. Pastor Bonnie started out saying our eternal soul is eternal and that even though our bodies on earth may die, our souls do not. The majority of people believe there is a heaven and many believe that there is a place called hell. Some even believe that this world is all there is for us.

So, is hell for real? You can answer that two ways, one way is what do people say or what does God say. People will answer that question in many ways, yet God says yes, there is a place called hell. In the New Testament, Jesus talks more about hell than He does about heaven. For over 2000 years, the Christian church has been united in saying that all those who reject Christ will spend eternity in hell and those who received Christ will spend eternity in heaven.

Another question people have asked is, is hell eternal? The words of Jesus tell us that hell is an eternal place. Some have asked, if we go to hell, can we get out? The answer to this is no. Once you have made the choice to reject Jesus in this life, you are doomed to hell for eternity. Some people have asked why is hell necessary? Hell serves many purposes to us.

It gives us the opportunity to reject this life on earth and accept the saving grace of salvation from Jesus. It keeps us on the path that only God can give us. It shows us right from wrong, giving us the ancient principle of reward and punishment. We find that truth, morality, and justice is all grounded in God. People will end up in hell because of the choices they make by the way they live now.

Hell provides final justice for the sinners of this world. For all those who reject Jesus Christ and want to serve themselves (Satan) in this world.

God’s greatness will be shown to the world as holy and just and that He keeps His Word. Those who have accepted Christ will be rewarded with heaven and all others will be living their eternity in hell. No one deserves to go to heaven, but by Jesus going to the cross, dying and then resurrected, we can accept the saving grace of salvation from Him and live our life for Him, we will be rewarded in heaven.

God has done everything possible for all to go to heaven. It will be by the choice you make living now, that will determine your eternity.

God has said that He doesn’t want anyone to perish, so He made a way for us not to perish. But God also has said He will not tolerate sin in His presence, He will honor the decision we make about Him, and that He values each of us so much He made a way for us to live with Him.

The question most often asked is what must I do to go to heaven? The answer is to believe in Jesus and accept what He has done for you. Another question asked, is what must I do to go to hell? The answer to that is absolutely nothing. If you don’t do anything about your soul now, you will be lost and on your way to hell. It is your choice, which will it be?

The announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting any dry pasta for the Food Pantry in June. Bible Study: Tuesday at 1 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

