• Jessica L. Rickards, 39, of Jay, operating under the influence, on Sunday, June 2, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Stacie A. Kelly, 48, of Bangor, warrant two counts of failure to appear, on Tuesday, June 4, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

