FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to move their meetings from 3:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. during the summer, starting June 18.

The meetings are typically held the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington is a school teacher and is off during the summer.

The next regular meeting is at 10 a.m. June 18 at the county courthouse, 140 Main St.

Wilton resident Tom Saviello, a District 1 commission candidate, questioned the time of 2 p.m. for business representatives to come to a stakeholders meeting June 25 because people are working then.

The county sent invitations to about 60 stakeholders, including businesses, towns, school districts, nonprofits, candidates for commissioner, churches and others for a stakeholders meeting at 2 p.m. June 25 at the county courthouse. Commissioners were not invited.

Advertisement

The meeting is by invitation only and not open to the public, Deputy County Administrator Tiffany Baker said Friday. The stakeholders were randomly picked, she said.

Saviello also asked about the public meetings that seek input for the county’s strategic plan. He said there were meetings in Farmington and Kingfield in May, one in Rangeley later in June but not in other towns, including Wilton.

Baker said they scheduled three meetings in geographically-centered locations, as suggested by the county’s facilitator. The towns in the county were all invited, she said. They are also trying to plan a virtual meeting that everyone could attend.

The last of the three public meetings is 6 p.m. June 24 at the Rangeley Town Office, 15 School St. in Rangeley.

Patrick Ibarra of The Mejorando Group from Cumberland was hired to help the county develop the plan. According to information provided Tuesday, he is being paid about $43,000 for the work.

Baker said the county is working on a timeline.

Advertisement

Saviello said he would like to see the plan put on hold until five commissioners are elected in November.

The county is going from three commissioners to five. There are three contested races.

Sue Pratt of Strong, who is the county’s federal grant administrator and has worked with the Strategic Planning Committee, said the facilitator the county hired is an information gatherer and is not putting the plan together. The plan will be fluid and expanded over time. There are items such as goals to be set. A mission statement was also developed.

“However, it is not a done deal. It is never a done deal,” she said.

Commissioners agreed to move forward with the meetings already scheduled.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: