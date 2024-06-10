LIVERMORE FALLS — A man remained in Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Monday after his arrest involving a Texas group that sets up sting operations nationwide to catch adult sexual predators.

Thomas Ray Henges, 56, who is apparently homeless, was arrested May 25 at Treat Memorial Library on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, Livermore Falls Police Chief Abe Haroon said. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

The chief said Predator Poachers of Texas set up a fake profile of a 13-year-old girl at the library and when Henges went there he was met by a member of the group. Police were called and learned Henges is allegedly a registered sex offender from Ohio who has not registered in Maine or Livermore Falls.

“Founded in 2019 by Alex Rosen, Predator Poachers is a group of independent journalists and private citizens who travel the country conducting intervention-style sting operations to catch child predators,” according to its website predatorpoachers.com.

Haroon said he obtained a search warrant for Henges’ cellphone as part of the investigation.

A conviction for failing to register under the Maine Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

