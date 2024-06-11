RANGELEY — Dallas Plantation and Sandy River Plantation voters approved Tuesday the Regional School Unit 78 budget by an overall total of 67-15.
The Dallas vote to support the $5.7 million spending plan was 48-10 and the Sandy River vote was 19-5.
Rangeley and Rangeley Plantation results were not available late Tuesday.
