FARMINGTON — With four of 10 towns reporting results late Tuesday, the Regional School Unit 9 budget of $45 million was so far getting support by a combined vote of 599 yes to 395 no.

The overall budget reflects a 8.26% increase over the previous year. However, taxpayers are only accountable for 4.45%, with the remaining increases covered by the district’s balance forward account.

Farmington voters approved the budget by a 381 to 193 vote. New Sharon residents voted to pass it, 112 to 91. Chesterville and Weld voters narrowly rejected the spending plan. Chesterville residents voted 63 no to 62 yes and Weld voted 48 no to 44 yes.

The towns of Industry, Wilton, Temple, Starks, New Vineyard and Vienna had not reported results as of Tuesday night.

