Membership meeting

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Auxiliary Unit 10, American Legion, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls American Legion Membership meeting will be postponed from June 13 to Monday June 17, 2024, 12 p.m. We will have our Installation of Officers for 2024-2025. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls American Legion Membership meeting will be postponed from June 13 to Thursday June 27, 2024, 6 p.m. We will have our Installation of Officers for 2024-2025 and then light refreshment. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Sales

FARMINGTON — Gigantic Yard Sale June 14 and 15 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Rain or shine. Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. No early birds. FYI: 491-4017. Proceeds benefit the Deacons Mission and Outreach Fund.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding a sale on Saturday June 22 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have lots of very good clothing for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, new afghans. New and different items at every sale. They are also raffling a quilt for $1 each ticket. Winner will be drawn later this summer, the date to be determined. For more information call 207-208-9225.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, June 15 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

ATV

LIVERMORE — The Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club (BWATV) meeting would normally be on June 11, but the Livermore Community Building is being used for voting that day. So the meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the community building.

Supper

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 supper for Friday, June 14, will feature chicken salad Italian, pasta salad, chips, peach cobbler. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

WILTON — On Saturday, June 15, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The menu will be Oven Baked Ham, Homemade Baked Beans, Biscuits, and Homemade Strawberry Rhubarb Dump Cake for Dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: David Keith 207-491-6547, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Lunch

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social will meet the third Thursday of the month through November at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch and usually an activity. June 20, pizza and salad will be featured. Donations appreciated. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. All area senior citizens are welcome, not just Industry.

Sales

FARMINGTON — It’s time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter. The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors.

Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more. All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket. To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

WILTON — Wilton Lions Club Annual Yard Sale will be Friday, Saturday & Sunday June 21, 22 & 23. Times will be: Friday & Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 Noon. We are located at Route 2 & 4, Next to Big Apple & Across from Dollar General. For more information, please contact Bruce Ibarguen @ 207/213-8680

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. to hear Matt Gilbert. In July on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins tel: Tel 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule us they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. In June, they will perform each Monday, June 17, and 24. July’s dates are July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday:June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month :Tuesday, June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Scrub Club

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, June 14, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

