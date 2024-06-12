CANTON — Seventeen people received write-in votes Tuesday to fill a three-year seat held by Selectman Kristi Carrier, who did not seek another term.

Town Clerk Kathy Walker said Wednesday that she is checking with the 17 residents to see who, if any, might be willing to take the position.

Shawn Goodrow was unopposed in his bid for a one-year term on the board. Selectman Rob Walker did not seek reelection.

Regional School Unit 56 Director Carl Lueders won reelection for another three-year term by 80 votes to Tom Peters’ 37.

There were also write-ins for three openings on the Planning Board, each for three years. Those people will be asked if they will accept the positions, Walker said.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: