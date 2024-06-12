URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include: Kaila Godbey of Jay; Ella Delisle of Readfield; Ella Schmidt of Readfield; Gabrielle Blanco of Winthrop; and Sophia Blanco of Winthrop.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Springfield College has named Braxton Rowe from Turner, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 spring semester. Rowe has a primary major of Sport Management.

