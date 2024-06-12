LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, June 9, service – because Pastor Russ Thayer has been out of town – we were blessed to enjoy a guest speaker. Rev. Lloyd Leeman provided the sermon. Dianne Hirsh opened the Service as she led us in two Praise Songs: “More Love, More Power” and “Love Thru Me”.

Tammy Deering led us into prayer time after which, we recited the Lord’s Prayer and sang the “Gloria”. Dianne then led us as we sang the first Hymn, “The Love of God”. Rev. Leeman presented the Junior Sermon and he told a special story to the children using the Christian signs embroidered on the Pastoral Robe he wore.

As the Tithes and Offerings were collected, Dianne sang “God So Loved the World”, accompanied by Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery. Special Music was presented by Rubie and Cansis Widger and Maggie as they sang: “Instruments of Your Peace”, accompanied by Margaret.

Rev. Leeman introduced his Sermon as he read Scripture from the Book of John, Chapter 3, Verses 1 – 17. The Scripture tells the story of a man named Nicodemus who was a Pharisee and the wealthy ruler of the Jews. He went to visit Jesus in the middle of the night, asking Jesus about the miracles He had performed.

Jesus told Nicodemus he could not see God’s Kingdom unless he was “born again”. Nicodemus asked how a grown man could be born again. Jesus told him that he had to renew his spirit by learning about God and His great love for mankind. In fact, God loves mankind so much, he sent Jesus to earth as the son of a human.

Jesus died on a cross, sacrificing His life to pay for the sins of men and women. When Jesus told Nicodemus he must believe in Him(Jesus) in order to enter into Heaven, Nicodemus did not believe what he had been told.

Advertisement

The service ended as we sang our final Hymn: “Blessed Assurance”, followed by the benediction and the song: “When This Song of Praise Shall Cease.”

We are collecting dry pasta for the Food Cupboard this month. In July, we will collect canned green beans.

The Worship Team, Adult Sunday School and Bible Study will not meet during the summer months, but will begin again in September.

The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. – Noon. Bagged lunches will be given out.

Scheduled Work Days to get the church ready for the ABCOM Convention are: June 24 at 8 a.m. and July 20 at 10 a.m. We need as many people as possible to help, if you are able.

If you have bottles you can donate to help cover the cost of LED lighting for the church, Dee will pick them up if you notify him.

Paula Wade is planning to conduct a Weight Loss Support Group. If interested, it will start Tuesday, June 11, from 6 – 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: