WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Three people escaped injury late Wednesday morning when the box truck they were in hydroplaned off state Route 156 and struck a utility pole, Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan said.

Gage Donnell of Dexter was driving the Temco Logistics truck, a company based in California. Neither he nor his two passengers were hurt, Morgan said.

Central Maine Power Co. arrived quickly and replaced the pole, he said.

Wilton and Weld fire departments assisted with traffic control.

