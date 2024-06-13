LIVERMORE FALLS — John Barbioni, a write-in candidate for a two-year selectman’s term, has accepted the position, Town Clerk Doris Austin said.
Barbioni and resident Margaret Leclerc each received nine write-in votes for the position Tuesday.
Leclerc declined the position Thursday, Austin said.
Barbioni, a Planning Board member, sought election to a two-year position on the Select Board in April but lost his bid to challenger, former Selectman Jeffrey Bryant.
Barbioni will finish out Selectman Ernie Souther’s three-year term. Souther resigned in April.
