LIVERMORE FALLS — John Barbioni, a write-in candidate for a two-year selectman’s term, has accepted the position, Town Clerk Doris Austin said.

John Barbioni Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Barbioni and resident Margaret Leclerc each received nine write-in votes for the position Tuesday.

Leclerc declined the position Thursday, Austin said.

Barbioni, a Planning Board member, sought election to a two-year position on the Select Board in April but lost his bid to challenger, former Selectman Jeffrey Bryant.

Barbioni will finish out Selectman Ernie Souther’s three-year term. Souther resigned in April.

 

filed under:
livermore falls maine
