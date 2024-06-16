KINGFIELD — The Select Board discussed the responsibilities of the Village Enhancement Committee and viewed results of a survey on speed tables to slow traffic at Monday’s meeting.

Town Manager Leanna Targett addressed the need to revisit the committee’s responsibilities, saying they are working off a plan from 2011.

“We need to have a work session to figure out where we are going, so they don’t feel like they are treading water and we don’t feel like we are saying no to them every time they bring a concept to us.”

Board Chairman Wade Browne said, “Let’s do it.”

Committee member Sue Davis expressed frustration. “We have been asking for almost two years now for Leanna to give us a workshop on (tax increment financing), so we thought it might be very useful if we had a joint session with you and our committee.”

The board agreed to plan a workshop to discuss the committee’s future direction and responsibilities.

“We will try to figure out what we want to do” with the committee, Browne said, and discuss the TIF if they have time.

Davis asked when the workshop would take place.

“As soon as we can, Sue,” Browne said. “We all have busy lives also. We will fit it in.”

The board also discussed the placement and maintenance of benches around town, a project initiated by the committe.

Targett said there are 10 benches, but details on their installation and maintenance need to be clarified.

“Do you have a plan to anchor the benches, who will do it, who will take care of them, and who will remove them?” Browne asked.

Davis highlighted previous discussions where it was mentioned the town would install the benches.

Browne responded, “I guess that is news to me, because I don’t remember us saying we were going to install them.”

Davis insisted this had been discussed with Targett.

Browne said they need to figure out how and where they will anchor the benches.

The meeting touched on the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, noting the benches must include space next to the bench for wheelchairs.

Skowhegan Savings Bank, the post office and Ware-Butler Building Supply have agreed to have a bench placed at their locations. Permissions are still needed for other locations. The board discussed placing two benches in some of the locations that have granted permission.

In other business, the board accepted the $19,590 bid from Jordan Excavation to develop community swimming access.

Targett said the property is on Route 16, directly across the river from Longfellow’s Restaurant at 247 Main St. The area is undergoing flood damage mitigation and swimming access upgrades, with foot access only and no parking available.

Davis asked if the bid was final or was it possible for the cost to increase in the future.

“That is it,” Browne confirmed. “That is the bid.”

Also, the results of a survey on speed tables were presented, showing 69 votes in favor and 129 against. “The town didn’t care for them,” Browne said, questioning if there were alternative solutions. He asked if they have their speed trap up.

Targett said they did. “It collects the data, how many vehicles have gone through, what time, and what speed,” she said.

Browne noted that speeding is a persistent issue and suggested community involvement.

He ended the meeting reminding everyone to stay inside and hydrated during the heat wave this week.

