WILTON — Voters at Monday’s annual town meeting authorized the purchase of a firetruck to be shared with the East Dixfield Fire Department and approved appropriating an estimated $2.2 million in undedicated revenue to reduce property taxes.

The firetruck purchase will be through a lease-purchase agreement for up to $400,000. The cost will be shared up to $200,000 each for Wilton and Dixfield on behalf of the East Dixfield Fire Department.

The article also authorized the Select Board to enter into an interlocal agreement to establish terms regarding ownership, insurance, maintenance, payment of debt service on the agreement, and the use of the firetruck between the parties.

Wilton will purchase the truck and Dixfield will pay the town back. Dixfield has the money in a reserve account, Town Manager Maria Greeley said.

Voters also approved appropriating $58,369.49 from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District for part of the payment for the shared East Dixfield mini pumper firetruck.

It’s the first of four payments, which are shared equally with Dixfield.

The Select Board and Finance Committee recommended passage of the article.

Meeting at Academy Hill School, residents approved all articles pertaining to a nearly $5.4 million municipal budget for 2024-25. Including appropriations from the unassigned fund balance, the municipal budget came to $4.9 million.

The 81 residents in attendance rejected an amendment to the 2023 zoning ordinance that would have changed the number of voters required to be in attendance to amend the ordinance.

The Planning Board has been reviewing ordinances to make sure they comply with state law and are in the best interest of the town, Greeley wrote Tuesday.

The original article required amendments to be adopted by a majority vote at a special town meeting attended by at least 100 residents over 18 or by a majority vote of the annual town meeting.

The amendment rejected Monday says a change may be adopted by a majority vote of a special town meeting attended by a least 25 people or 10% of the last gubernatorial election attendance, whichever is lesser, or by a majority of the annual town meeting.

The meeting started with Greeley presenting Dale Welch and Frank Donald with Spirit of America Foundation Tributes for their dedication to the town and community, and their volunteerism.

Welch has worked for the water and sewer departments for 39 years; Donald has worked 35 years, including as director of the Parks and Recreation Department. He retired in February and works part time.

