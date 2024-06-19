LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, June 16, service Maggie Houlihan played lovely music as the congregation entered the sanctuary. The service opened at 10:30 am as Dianne Hirsh made a few announcements of upcoming events. She then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Glorify Thy Name” and “Father, I Adore You”.

Pastor Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 95, Verses 6 – 7. He led us into prayer time followed by The Lord’s Prayer. We sang our first hymn: “Praise Ye the Triune God”. The pastor gathered the children at the front of the sanctuary and presented the Junior Sermon, “Secret Box”. As the ushers collected Tithes and Offerings, Maggie and Margaret Emery played “Faith of Our Fathers”. Special music was offered by Pastor Thayer as he sang “Bless This House”, accompanied by Maggie.

For the sermon, “A Real Father” Pastor Thayer read scripture from the Book of Genesis, Chapter 22, Verses 1 – 19, which tells the story of “Father” Abraham, a part of his life that takes place when he was over one hundred yeas old. Abraham had a very deep faith in God and never questioned God’s commands. The story gives us examples of what it means to be a father, and what it means to be a man. At this time in his life, Abraham was wealthy and possessed everything he wanted and needed, including one son named Isaac. One day, God told Abraham to pack up all his belongings and his family and leave the comfort of his home to journey into the land of Moriah.

Once there, Abraham was to go to a mountain and offer his son, Isaac as a burnt offering. Abraham did not question God, but prepared for his journey and left his home. When he reached his destination, he took his son by the hand and led him onto a mountain. There he prepared an altar, bound his young son, laid him at the altar and laid wood across the child’s body, ready to light the fire. God had tested Abraham’s faith in Him and He sent an angel to stop Abraham from killing his son. Abraham proved to God that he had deep faith in God, that he was obedient to God’s commands, and his trust in God was an example for all men to follow so they, in turn, could set examples for their children.

The service ended as we sang “This Is My Father’s World”, followed by the benediction response, “When This Song of Praise Shall Cease”.

This month we are collecting any dry pasta for the Food Cupboard. In July, we will collect canned green beans.

The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bag lunches will be given out during the summer months.

The next hymn sing will take place on Sunday, June 30, at 6 p.m. All are invited.

Two work days are scheduled for cleaning the church: June 24 at 8 a.m. and July 20 at 10 a.m.

If you have bottles to donate to cover the cost of the new LED lighting in the sanctuary, Dee will pick them up at your home if you contact him.

The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the vestry with Paula Wade.

