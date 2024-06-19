Thomas



WATERVILLE,— Thomas College in Waterville, announces undergraduate students named to the Spring 2024 Honors List. Local students named to the list are: Gabriella Rodriguez of Livermore; Madyson Nichols, Kaitlyn Paul of Livermore Fls. The number of students named to Thomas College’s Spring 2024 Honors List was 418 students, representing 66 percent of the undergraduate student body.

UK

LEXINGTON, KY — Sara Condon of Winthrop was named to the Spring 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. This accomplishment is a sign of Sara’s hard work and commitment to learning. More than 1,800 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Stonehill



EASTON, MA — Amanda Goucher, a member of the Class of 2024 from Wayne, has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.

Bryant



SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is pleased to recognize Aidan Knowlan of Winthrop for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement by being named to the Spring 2024 Deans’ List. To earn a place on the Deans’ List, students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: