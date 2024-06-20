KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board met Monday, June 17, addressing a variety of topics including the acceptance of a bid, the responsibilities of the Village Enhancement Committee [VEC], bench placements around town, and results from a speed table survey.

The meeting opened with the acceptance of a bid from Jordan Excavation for $19,590 to develop community swimming access [river property]. “I don’t think I have seen a bid this close,” remarked Chair Wade Browne, referencing the other bid they received, which was $19,750. The area is undergoing flood damage mitigation and swimming access upgrades, with foot access only and no parking available.

Sue Davis, of the VEC inquired if the bid was final or could they come back and request more money. “That is it,” Browne confirmed, “That is the bid.”

Next, Town Manager Leanna Targett addressed the need to revisit the VEC’s responsibilities. “They are currently working off a VEC plan from 2011,” she said. “We need to have a work session to figure out where we are going, so they don’t feel like they are treading water and we don’t feel like we are saying no to them every time they bring a concept to us.”

Browne suggested, “Let’s do it.” Davis expressed frustration, “We have been asking for almost two years now for Leanna to give us a workshop on TIF [tax increment financing], so we thought it might be very useful if we had a joint session with you and our committee.”

“We will try to figure out what we want to do with the VEC and if we can fit the TIF in, we will discuss that also,” Browne said. “As soon as we can Sue. We all have busy lives also,” Browne said to Davis in response to her asking when the workshop might take place. “We will fit it in,” Browne assured.

The board also discussed the placement and maintenance of benches around town, a project initiated by the VEC. There are four or five benches ready, but details on their installation and maintenance need to be clarified. “Does the VEC have a plan to anchor, who will do it, take care of them, and who will remove them,” asked Browne.

Davis highlighted previous discussions where it was mentioned that the town would install the benches. Browne responded, “I guess that is news to me, because I don’t remember us saying we were going to install them.” Davis insisted that this had been discussed with Targett. Browne said the first thing they need to do is figure out how to anchor the benches, and where.

The meeting touched on ADA compliance issues, noting that benches must include space for wheelchairs. Locations such as Skowhegan Savings Bank, the Post Office, and Ware Butler were considered, but permissions are still needed from other locations. The board discussed potential placement in the Gateway parking lot, a property of the town.

Lastly, the results of a survey on speed tables were presented, showing 69 votes in favor and 129 against. “The town didn’t care for them,” Browne said, questioning if there were alternative solutions. Targett said, “To summarize, you had Maple St. that had 11 yes and 6 no. and, Salem Road was 7 yes, 6 no.”

Targett confirmed that speed data collection is ongoing in response to Browne asking if they had their speed trap up.“It collects the data,” Targett. “How many vehicles have gone through, what time, and what speed.” Browne noted that speeding is a persistent issue and suggested community get involved by slowing down.

The next Select Board meeting will be held on July 1 at 6 p.m.

