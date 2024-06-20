FARMINGTON — By consensus selectmen on Tuesday, June 11, agreed that park rules should be reviewed and perhaps add new language, have different requirements for each of the town’s parks.

On May 28 the board voted to review policy regarding concessions at Hippach Field after denying a food truck from setting up at Hippach Field for a special event. The Frosty Paw, which specializes in frozen treats had been asked by an unnamed school about setting up for a field trip/field day at Hippach Field on June 13, Chair Joshua Bell noted then.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix on Tuesday said the plans had changed but, “We should still talk about the idea for when we get future requests.”

The Town of Farmington park rules list a number of things that are prohibited. Selling any goods or services, unless approved by the Board of Selectmen is included.

The Parks Department typically only allowed events that don’t prohibit anyone from coming like any one business, Matt Foster, director, noted. “Summer Fest uses Meeting House Park,” he said. “They will have multiple different businesses,” he stated. “That is pretty much where the Select Board historically has allowed it to have vendors. They are not excluding anyone wanting to come.”

Foster spoke of an instance years ago where TCBY tried to go to Hippach Field. It is a competitive advantage to be able to go to the location, but at that point in time the Select Board, the director and town manager decided it was really not fair to the other businesses that put a lot of money into real estate, pay taxes in those locations, he said.

Allowing just one organization to benefit off of publicly funded tax properties was a factor then, Foster said. Once one vendor is allowed, there have to be reasons for not allowing others, he noted. “We can’t discriminate based on content,” he stated. “Once you start allowing certain things you may not be able to stop other things.”

Selectman Matthew Smith spoke of the money businesses near Hippach Field give to support local activities there. “Having been a coach for 17 years, they do donate a lot,” he said.

Foster said schools are given a bit more leeway if nothing else is going on. When asked, he said schools could choose to bring part of their cafeteria to Hippach Field since they are not selling anything.

Foster said if certain people or organizations were allowed to provide food or other things at a sanctioned event, they would have a say on who could be there. “That becomes a mess for you to deal with,” he stated. “As long as you want to allow it, I am just going to bring it back to you guys if there is a problem.”

There is a difference between having a private business come in and an entity legitimately there who wants to do something on their dime with the group they brought, Selectman Richard Morton said.

Foster said he heard a lot of stories from other recreation directors about things not turning out as expected. The board would need to have specific regulations regarding what types of food trucks could be brought in, he noted.

The board may need to revisit the rules, Selectman Dennis O’Neil said.

LaCroix said she was on the fence. She asked if weddings were held in town parks, was told there have been small ones at Walton’s Mill Pond Park. Are caterers allowed, she asked.

There are no charges for weddings in the park, which has limited parking making it suitable only for small weddings, Foster said. He stated if the entity charges for an event at a town facility, the Recreation Department charges for its use.

Morton asked if rules would be needed for Walton’s Mill Pond Park now that it has been refurbished.

LaCroix said there could be brainstorming on what things will and won’t be allowed in town parks.

Bell said the entire conversation would have been different if the board had known the school was hiring The Frosty Paw. He was leaning towards having language added for each individual park.

“It is always better to have it spelled out,” Bell added.

