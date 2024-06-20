WILTON — An expensive research buoy that went missing from its usual location on Wilson Lake sometime this winter has been found.

The Franklin Journal reached out to Sandy Muller, president of Friends of Wilson Lake on Friday, June 14, after seeing a Facebook post regarding the buoy. The buoy was still missing Friday evening.

The buoy is connected to underwater cables with sensors that record data about various water quality factors. The information collected over time shows changes in the lake’s health which can impact plant and fish life, she noted.

Muller said she thought the buoy, which looks like a big red ball was lost because of the winter weather.

“Late yesterday they found the buoy,” Muller said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon. “We have had a tremendous response from boaters. I can’t believe it. People that I haven’t heard from in ages and that usually do more complaining about everything than anything else said they were all looking for it.”

The buoy was at the very far end of the lake where Wilson Stream comes in, Muller stated. She spoke with the owner of a house on Country Club Road over by the golf course before checking out that area of the lake, she said. He thought we had moved it there to check things there, she noted.

The buoy is in about 10 feet of water, which means the cables are probably tangled and the sensors may not be working, Muller said. “The last time we had a problem, it didn’t move that far,” she said.

“The university took it out, put it on the lawn at University of Maine at Farmington, straightened everything out and brought it back. We helped them put it back in, which is what we are going to do next week when they get back in town.”

UMF’s Julia Daly is now collaborating with FOWL on the research project, UMF students are involved, Muller said. Daly is doing contract work, won’t be back until next week, she noted. The big red ball will be taken off, put into a canoe or boat so it can be fixed, she stated.

“Our big concern was if it had lost that big ball and somebody rowed over the top of the cables, it would get entangled in their propeller,” Muller explained. “Number one, they could get hurt. Number two, they could kill the cables and everything we are doing good with that part of it. We are hoping that it will continue to gather the information so the university can download it.”

Muller said the sensors on each line cost $1,700 each, FOWL purchased five last year. If the sensors aren’t working, they may need to be replaced, she noted.

“Those sensors are what pick everything up,” she stated. The sensors, attached at different depths, record temperatures and dissolved oxygen, according to an April 2019 article in The Franklin Journal.

When the program started, getting a Blue Tooth system which could provide the data from a distance was suggested but the cost was astronomical and neither UMF or FOWL could afford it, Muller said. With this system, researchers can get to the buoy, pull up each cable, replace the sensors and drop it back down, she noted. “If the sensors are not working or did not record since that January storm, we have lost that calculation,” she said. “That is not drastic over the winter. In the summer you definitely want to know because that is what keeps all the plants, fish and everything going.”

It is an expensive piece of equipment, Muller said. “We only need one for our lake, some of the bigger lakes have a couple when they can afford them,” she noted.

Last year a smaller buoy was used over the winter, which could be seen over the ice but wasn’t as likely to be dragged by wind and ice, Muller said. A change in staff at UMF prevented that from happening this year, she noted. Rob Lively, who had helped with the switch in prior years no longer lives in town and the Mullers were already back in Connecticut.

A photo of the buoy system is posted at the kiosk near the boat launch at the foot of Wilson Lake, Muller said. Boat monitors with the courtesy boat inspection program showed those putting their boats in the photo, she noted. Many asked how they could help, she stated.

“We are happy the buoy was found,” Muller said. “Everyone worked together to find it. Rob and I were talking via email about how this just sort of fell together. It was a good thing.”

