Champlain



BURLINGTON, VT — Maggie Hufnagel of Farmington was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the Spring 2024 semester.

Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Hufnagel is majoring in Law. Making the Trustees’ List is a tremendous achievement. Many of the high achievers balance their career-focused classes with jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering.

Worcester Polytech

WORCESTER, MA — A total of 2,226 undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) achieved the criteria required for the university’s spring 2024 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said Professor Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2024:

Elijah Fournier, of Carrabassett Valley, class of 2026, majoring in Mechanical Engineering and Cameron Walters, of Kingfield, class of 2026, majoring in Chemical Engineering.

GIT

ATLANTA, GA — Zhanbo Lin of Wilton made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

