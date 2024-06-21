FARMINGTON — Where’s Waldo? In downtown Farmington, of course.

The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support twenty local businesses, including 3D Games, Mixed Up, Reny’s and Divine Footwear.

Starting July 1, anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Downtown Farmington!” stamp card at DDG Booksellers, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Waldo has hidden his gold medallion in DDG Booksellers so eagle-eyed hunters can find that as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at eighteen or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.

Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and hundreds of independent bookstores nationwide for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in downtown Farmington, call DDG Booksellers at 207-778-3454.

