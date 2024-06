• Jacob Libby, 44, of Jay, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct-fighting, Tuesday, June 18, in Jay, by Jay Police Department.

• Marcus A. Thompson, 38, of Phillips, warrant three counts of violation of probation, Thursday, June 20, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

