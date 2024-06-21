Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a no kill shelter, which all of our animal lovers appreciate. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

Ninja is a male two year old mixed breed with the nickname of Knucklehead or Michael Scott. Needless to say he’s a furry ball of love and energy, with a particular love for parkour. His bouncing may not win him an Olympic gold medal, but he will certainly win a gold medal in your heart.

Ninja is a big sweetheart who is always ready for an adventure. He would love to meet any dogs that you may have, though he has a strict no-cats policy and cannot go to a home with any small animals due to his high prey drive.

He also has quite a loud bark, so he would be a good guard dog. He needs a home with structure, and he would love a home that is looking to do sport training. Come and meet this adorable bundle of energetic love who is ready to add lots of smiles and laughter to your life.

Mrs. Myers is a female Calico between four and six years old. Meet Mrs. Myers, a beautiful calico with a bold personality and the nickname of “Ow, stop biting me” Her sociability is listed as “ghost pepper spicy.” She is a mellow lady, when she is left on her own for the most part. She definitely likes her personal space, but she likes to hang out in cat trees nearby.

She would need a home with no other pets, or pets who would not engage with her at all. She can be very playful, but she will be sure to let you know when she has had enough.

