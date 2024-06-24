• Alisha E. Buck, 32, Winthrop, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Sunday, June 23, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

• Jason D. Velez, 45, Farmington, trespassing, violation condition of release, Monday, June 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Ryan Richards, 29, Farmington, violation of protection from abuse order, Monday, June 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

