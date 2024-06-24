• Alisha E. Buck, 32, Winthrop, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Sunday, June 23, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center transport.
• Jason D. Velez, 45, Farmington, trespassing, violation condition of release, Monday, June 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Ryan Richards, 29, Farmington, violation of protection from abuse order, Monday, June 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.