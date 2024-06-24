A crew from Jordan Excavation in Kingfield digs a foundation hole Monday for the $4.4 million Franklin County emergency operations center on County Way in Farmington. The site is diagonally across from the county Detention Center and beside the county Regional Communications Center. Joe Medeiros operates the excavator while Mike Churchill, left, and Dave Handrahan stand next to the hole. The Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Information Technology Department and some county government staff will move into the building when completed. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal