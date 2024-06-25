A retirement/open house was held Thursday afternoon in Rumford Falls Auditorium on Stacy Carter’s final day as Rumford town manager. Carter, who served the town for nearly 35 years, received a rocking chair as a retirement gift. He quickly put it to good use, rocking with his two-year-old granddaughter, Sianna Laurinaitis. Behind them is Rumford Exec. Asst. Mariya Gorham, who ordered the chair with the name plate on the back that read Retired King Carter 2024. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.