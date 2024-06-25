Regional School Unit 9 officials and others gather Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education in Farmington. The $3.17 million facility will allow students to begin exploring careers in the trades and developing lifelong skills that they can continue to strengthen at the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Gov. Janet Mills, left, participates in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at The Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education at Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington. The $3.17 million facility will allow students to begin exploring careers in the trades and developing lifelong skills that they can continue to strengthen at the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School. From left are Mills, Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington behind Mills, namesake Dick Bjorn, school board Chairwoman Dee Robinson and Middle School Principal James Black. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Gov. Janet Mills speaks Tuesday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education at Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington. The $3.17 million facility will allow students to begin exploring careers in the trades and developing lifelong skills that they can continue to strengthen at the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Gov. Janet Mills and Dick Bjorn join hands Tuesday after the ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education at Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington. The $3.17 million facility will allow students to begin exploring careers in the trades and developing lifelong skills that they can continue to strengthen at the Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue High School. From left are Mills, Bjorn, Regional School Unit 9 board Chairwoman Dee Robinson and Middle School Principal James Black. In back is Superintendent Christian Elkington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
