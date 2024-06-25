Members of the White Sox, an Area Youth Sports 10U softball team are seen Tuesday night, June 18, with their trophies after winning the Franklin County Softball League championship by defeating the New Sharon Red Sox in New Sharon. The White Sox, made up of girls and coaches from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls were undefeated this season, having also played teams from Farmington, Strong, Wilton and the other AYS 10U team. Submitted photo
