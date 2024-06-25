LIVERMORE — A woman passenger and a toddler died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 108, also known as Canton Road, near Church Street, after one vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary investigation. Several others were injured.

The investigation shows that a Jeep Wrangler driven by Joshua Charette, 31, of Rangeley was traveling east on Canton Road/state Route 108 and a Mercedes vehicle driven by Jared Sampson, 23, of Norway was traveling west, according to a statement from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 2 p.m.

“Sampson was driving west on the road and preliminary evidence shows that Sampson’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Charette’s vehicle in the eastbound lane,” according to the statement.

The front passenger in Sampson’s vehicle, Harley Lausier, 20, whose town of residence was not immediately available, and a 1 ½-year-old female who was in a car seat in the rear passenger side, both died at the scene. According to Lausier’s Facebook page she lived in Greene.

Charette and a juvenile in his vehicle were both transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Sampson and two children who were in car seats in the back seat of his vehicle were also transported to Central Maine Medical Center. All sustained serious injuries

“This crash is still a very active investigation,” the release states.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Livermore, Livermore Falls, Turner, and Canton fire departments, NorthStar EMS ambulance, Turner Rescue, Med-Care Ambulance in Mexico, and LifeFlight of Maine, as well as the Lewiston and Livermore Falls police departments and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

LifeFlight of Maine reportedly landed for one patient just before 3 p.m. at the Livermore Recreation Field near 1499 Federal Road and then again for another patient at the Northland Plaza parking lot at 1355 Route 4 in Turner.

A section of Route 108 from Church Street to Route 4 was closed and traffic on Route 108 was detoured to Church Street for about four hours.

