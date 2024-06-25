MEXICO — Dressed in their caps and gowns, five youngsters marched one by one down the gymnasium at the River Valley Rec Center, past the audience and onto the stage for Munchkin Manor Early Learning Center’s first pre-kindergarten graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Heather White, owner of the early learning center in Rumford, said she wanted to do something memorable for these youngsters in recognition for the growth they’ve made since becoming part of the program there, and also because they’re going into kindergarten.

White noted that they have prepared these four- and five-year olds to be ready for kindergarten, but admitted with emotion, “I’m not ready to let them go.”

After soon-to-be graduate Violet Taylor and others located where the American flag was placed, she put her hand over her heart and led everyone in a Pledge of Allegiance.

The youngsters then began the program by dancing to a popular children’s song.

Guest speaker was Maine House District 77 Representative Tammy Schmersal-Burgess, who traveled down from camp in Rangeley to be here.

She quoted Psalm 139, which included:

For you created my inmost being;

you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful,

I know that full well.

My frame was not hidden from you

when I was made in the secret place,

when I was woven together in the depths of the earth.

Your eyes saw my unformed body;

all the days ordained for me were written in your book

before one of them came to be.

How precious to me are your thoughts,[a] God!

How vast is the sum of them!

Schmersal-Burgess then quoted Dr. Suess:

“You’re off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Your mountain is waiting,

So…get on your way!”

― Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Before the youngsters received their diplomas, Most Likely awards were presented to each.

Violet Taylor was presented an award for most likely to become a nurse.

Winona Folsom was presented an award for most likely to become a teacher.

Emalee Haynes was presented an award for most likely to become a hair dresser.

Paityn Jackson was presented an award for most likely to work with animals.

Liam Archibald was presented an award for most likely to become a pro athlete.

After the ceremony concluded, more photos were taken at a pre-school grad backdrop with balloons.

Then everyone enjoyed the pizza.

