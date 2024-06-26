Suppers

JAY — There will be no supper at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 on Friday, July 5, so the kitchen crew can enjoy the holiday. Meals will resume on July 12 with ham and potato casserole, salad, piña colada fluff for dessert.

July 19 is a dance night, 6 to 9 p.m. Dine and dance $20, dance only $10 doors open at 5 p.m.

Baked chicken, potato salad with lemon lush for dessert.

July 26 will feature sausage hoagies, green peppers, and onions, pineapple, coleslaw, oven fries, with strawberry poke cake for dessert.

All meals served at 5 p.m. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

History

WELD — The Weld Free Public Library and Book Club is hosting Kate McBrien, State Archivist, who is making a special visit here in Weld, on June 27 at 6 p.m. She will explore the true history of “What Really Happened on Malaga Island”, off the coast of Phippsburg, Maine. A community that lived on Malaga Island in the late 1800s. The program examines the individuals who were a part of this community and the State’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine. A very special evening at the library, refreshments, and lively discussion. Please call Wendy at the library to reserve a spot, or for additional information call 207-585-2439.

Reunion

JAY — Wilton Academy Annual Reunion will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at LaFleurs Restaurant 224 Main Street, Jay. A nice time for socializing and good food.(Baked Haddock, or Chicken Cordon bleu) $25 each including tax & gratuity. All classes invited. FMI call Shannon 778-4726/ camp 525-2666 or Barry Therrien 897-2787.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls American Legion Membership meeting has been postponed from June 13 to Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m. We will have our Installation of Officers for 2024-2025 and then light refreshment. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mountain Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m. to hear Matt Gilbert. In July on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule us they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. T will perform each Monday: July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday: June 26, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11.

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, July 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

