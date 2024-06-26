LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, June 23, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service. Hymns were played by Maggie Houlihan and wafted through the First Baptist Church as worshipers gathered for the Sunday service on this fourth Sunday of June. Although the day was rainy and dismal, people were happy to be together in the church family as Carol and Rev. Russ Thayer greeted those who entered the church. The service began at 10:30 a.m. as Dianne Hirsh made a few announcements and led the congregation as we sang two Praise Songs: “I Will Sing of the Mercies” and “Find Us Faithful”.

Pastor Russ led us in prayer time. Members of the congregation offered several prayers and praises and we recited The Lord’s Prayer. We sang a familiar hymn, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”, followed by the junior sermon, Secret Box. As tithes and offerings were collected, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Heaven Came Down”. Special music was offered as Randall Pond sang “The Family of God” accompanied by Maggie.

The Pastor used scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 6, Verses 43 – 45. The sermon, titled “Good Tree, Bad Tree”, was a story of Jesus teaching the Disciples about life and love, goodness and badness. Jesus said a good tree doesn’t grow bad fruit, and a bad tree doesn’t grow good fruit. Every tree is known for its own fruit.

As Jesus used the scripture to teach, He compared good men to good trees, bringing forth good fruit, and bad men to bad trees, bringing forth bad fruit. Just as every tree is known by its own fruit, every man is known by his own acts. He also told the Disciples that men, just like trees, can be beautiful on the outside, but rotten on the inside. In other words, each one of us needs to be aware of our actions in public and in private.

We cannot show our goodness in public and live a life of badness in our private lives. Rely on our Savior to keep us living good lives filled with compassion and love for those around us, willing to help one another whenever there is need.

Our last Hymn was titled “Day By Day” and we sang “When This Song of Praise Shall Cease” after the benediction.

Announcements:

1. The Annual Church Festival will happen this weekend on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be a bounce house, kid games and a craft table, a plant sale, pie auction and a puppet show.

2. Vacation Bible School will be held August 12 – 16, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. All children are welcome to attend.

3. The Healthy Eating Group will meet in the Vestry each Tuesday evening from 6 – 7 p.m.

4. Our next Hymnsing will happen on Sunday eve, June 30, from 6 – 7 p.m.

5. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Bagged lunches will be given out during summer months.

