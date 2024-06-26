FARMINGTON — Mavis Gensel was recognized Tuesday evening at the Select Board meeting for decades of service to the town.

“Our employees are our greatest expenditure, and they are by far the town’s biggest asset,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “Their dedication to their jobs makes this town such a positive place to live, work, study and play. In May, Mavis Gensel achieved 35 years of service to the town.”

Gensel is responsible for General Assistance customers, manages the sewer billing and helps establish that budget, LaCroix said.

“She is able to diffuse almost any situation with the public, and our residents seek her out when they come to the office,” LaCroix said. “They know her, and she knows them … and she provides years of knowledge and insight.”

In other business, selectmen approved $5,081.59 for a software system that helps track performance of new hires for the Police Department, provides a direct link to department policies/procedures and tracks performance evaluations.

There is a one-time $3,500 cost to set up the PowerReady system and an annual fee of $1,581.59, which is a total of $5,081.59, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said. It is provided through PowerDMS by NEOGOV of California, which the department uses to create and communicate policies and make them available to employees, he said.

One applicant is going through the hiring process and should be introduced soon, two others are in the initial stages, Charles said. “With that, comes field training for every new officer regardless of their experience,” he said.

Charles said the program could help mitigate risks and possibly save costs in the long run.

Traditionally, a three-ring binder was used for training materials. PowerReady simplifies the process, said. Training Officer Ryan Rosie can be in the vehicle and document a trainee’s performance immediately instead of waiting until the end of shift when other paperwork is needed.

The annual fee will be budgeted in coming years, and the total cost as of now will come from the training reserve account, Charles said.

Selectmen also approved $3,000 for Billian Moments Productions of Farmington to create a recruiting video for the Police Department.

“Matt Billian was our animal control officer, did a fantastic job,” Charles said. “He has vast experience in public safety, really gets what we are trying to convey.”

Charles said he wants to convey what sets his department apart, what makes it unique and show what the community has to offer. The video could be posted on the website and shared on social media, he noted.

“It is just another way for the community to connect with our people, what we do and how we do it,” he said. “I would rather be turning candidates down because we don’t have openings.”

Charles suggested using the police academy reserve fund.

Farmington might not be sending anyone to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy this year, Selectman Dennis O’Neil said.

The video will be made in July, according to Charles.

