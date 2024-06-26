NEW SHARON — ​A local man was charged Tuesday night with operating under the influence after the car he was driving struck a parked SUV and crashed into a ditch on Kimball Road, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputy Isaac Wacome responded to a report of a two-car crash about 9:45 p.m. An investigation determined a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by James Nile, 32, of New Sharon struck a legally parked 2005 GMC Yukon and crashed into a ditch.

Nile was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, Nichols wrote in an email. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be evaluated and then to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Nile was released Wednesday morning on $300 bail, a corrections officer said.

A conviction on the charge carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

