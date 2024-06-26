JAY — The following students at Spruce Mountain High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter.
Seniors
Highest Honors
Bryce Marston
Faith Maurais
High Honors
Hunter Bibeau
Leah Burgess
Makinlee Holt
Brooklynn Kemp
Julia Mercier
Jaydn Pingree
Jazmine Pingree
Connor Roy
Honors
Griffin Achorn
Kasey Burns
Darian Chapman
Mary Hamblin
Mia Henry
Salem Hughes
Ava Jackson
Olivia Mastine
Gabriella McMullen
Brooke Pelletier
Tyson Turner
Brenden Veilleux
Juniors
Highest Honors
Avery Bessey
Mallory Clark
Lily Fortier
Connor Foss
Alex Grimaldi
Hannah Jewett
High Honors
Jace Bessey
Hannah Dube
Sarah Hawkins
Max Labonte
Christina Nelson
Hannah Perkins
Cariana Rollins
Riley Small
Jayden Williams
Honors
Makayla Barker
Violet Bellerose
Bayliegh Burns
Bluebell Chen
Skylar Condon
Brandon Cooper
Grace Espeaignnette
Devynn Gagnon
Amaya McHugh
Tateum Shaffer Leclerc
Ryanna Taylor
Alexandria Tibbetts
Sophomores
Highest Honors
Nathalie Baker
Tristan Jones
Annalaya Spear
Zen Dostie Wakefield
High Honors
Madison Cordes
Brooke Douglass
Samuel Geissinger
Connor Jordan
Olivia Mancine
Isabelle Niedner
Sophia Stewart
Kayauna Tanner
Honors
Austin Armandi
Jordyn Breton
Gage Broadway
Grace Cuthbertson
Derek Drake
Spencer Dyer
Blake Gemelli
Bianca Given
Luke Goding
Evan Hamilton
Chloe-Hewett Adams
Trevor Hogan
Mason Labonte
Brooke Littlefield
Isabelle Martin
Grace McCourt
Lucas Michaud
Kendra Moulton
Ash Nichols
Brianna Prescott
Gavin Provencher
Cole Watts
Freshmen
Highest Honors
Emma Furka
Zoe Groomes
Azalia Leach
Natasha McDonald
Aubrey Mitchell
Madelain Morrell
High Honors
Adriana Briggs
Erin Chen
Owen Dunn
Sophia Foss
Caden Frazier
Madelyn Grimaldi
Amelia Holland
Owen Kelvey
Kyleigh Marcotte
Morgan McDaniel
Brannon Moore
Honors
Madeline Bell
Kenley Bruen
Emma Burley
Scarlett Caldwell
Jacolby Jackson
Dylan Jewett
Chelsea Konopka
Jasyn LaGrange
Gracelyn Libby
Mallory Merrill
Ethan Moore
Ashley Nelson
Liam Nichols
Isabella Niemi
Jaycie Paine
Mikenna Phillips
Levi Richards
Have a great summer.
