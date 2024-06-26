JAY — The following students at Spruce Mountain High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter.

Seniors

Highest Honors

Bryce Marston

Faith Maurais

High Honors

Hunter Bibeau

Leah Burgess

Makinlee Holt

Brooklynn Kemp

Julia Mercier

Jaydn Pingree

Jazmine Pingree

Connor Roy

Honors

Griffin Achorn

Kasey Burns

Darian Chapman

Mary Hamblin

Mia Henry

Salem Hughes

Ava Jackson

Olivia Mastine

Gabriella McMullen

Brooke Pelletier

Tyson Turner

Brenden Veilleux

Juniors

Highest Honors

Avery Bessey

Mallory Clark

Lily Fortier

Connor Foss

Alex Grimaldi

Hannah Jewett

High Honors

Jace Bessey

Hannah Dube

Sarah Hawkins

Max Labonte

Christina Nelson

Hannah Perkins

Cariana Rollins

Riley Small

Jayden Williams

Honors

Makayla Barker

Violet Bellerose

Bayliegh Burns

Bluebell Chen

Skylar Condon

Brandon Cooper

Grace Espeaignnette

Devynn Gagnon

Amaya McHugh

Tateum Shaffer Leclerc

Ryanna Taylor

Alexandria Tibbetts

Sophomores

Highest Honors

Nathalie Baker

Tristan Jones

Annalaya Spear

Zen Dostie Wakefield

High Honors

Madison Cordes

Brooke Douglass

Samuel Geissinger

Connor Jordan

Olivia Mancine

Isabelle Niedner

Sophia Stewart

Kayauna Tanner

Honors

Austin Armandi

Jordyn Breton

Gage Broadway

Grace Cuthbertson

Derek Drake

Spencer Dyer

Blake Gemelli

Bianca Given

Luke Goding

Evan Hamilton

Chloe-Hewett Adams

Trevor Hogan

Mason Labonte

Brooke Littlefield

Isabelle Martin

Grace McCourt

Lucas Michaud

Kendra Moulton

Ash Nichols

Brianna Prescott

Gavin Provencher

Cole Watts

Freshmen

Highest Honors

Emma Furka

Zoe Groomes

Azalia Leach

Natasha McDonald

Aubrey Mitchell

Madelain Morrell

High Honors

Adriana Briggs

Erin Chen

Owen Dunn

Sophia Foss

Caden Frazier

Madelyn Grimaldi

Amelia Holland

Owen Kelvey

Kyleigh Marcotte

Morgan McDaniel

Brannon Moore

Honors

Madeline Bell

Kenley Bruen

Emma Burley

Scarlett Caldwell

Jacolby Jackson

Dylan Jewett

Chelsea Konopka

Jasyn LaGrange

Gracelyn Libby

Mallory Merrill

Ethan Moore

Ashley Nelson

Liam Nichols

Isabella Niemi

Jaycie Paine

Mikenna Phillips

Levi Richards

