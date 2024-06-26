UHartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Molly McGrail of Readfield has received the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hartford’s College of Arts and Sciences. She is one of 964 students who received graduate and undergraduate degrees this spring as part of the Class of 2024.

Emmanuel



BOSTON, MA — Emmanuel College in Boston has named Julia Letourneau of Winthrop to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Champlain



BURLINGTON, VT — Eric Nelson of Fayette was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Nelson is currently majoring in Accounting.

