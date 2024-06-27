REGION — The 21st Century Community Learning Centers [CCLC] programs in Regional School Unit 9 and Maine School Administrative District 58 have already kicked off their summer programs. While the summer camp in RSU 9 is already full, there are still openings in MSAD 58.

The 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. programs serve students from various schools within the districts, including public, and home-schooled students.

The MSAD 58 summer program is held at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong. The camp runs through Aug. 8, Monday to Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., with no camp July 4.

The RSU 9 summer camp at Kineowatha Park in Wilton is already at full capacity. This camp runs through July 18 on select days.

A field trip is planned to Mount Blue State Park July 12 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both RSU 9 and MSAD 58.

“We’re really excited to have Crystal Buotte, who is coming over from RSU 10, as the new coordinator for RSU 73,” said Renee Whitley, executive director of the Franklin County Children’s Task Force [FCCTF]. “Milissa Cousins, who was previously coordinating RSU 73, is now overseeing the MSAD 58 program.”

Advertisement

The 21st Century Kids program has received a $2.2 million, four–year grant from the Maine Department of Education. The grant will help support their mission to integrate fun activities with educational components, focusing on literacy, visual and performing arts, nutrition and more. “It’s a fun camp, but there is also learning integrated into the fun,” Whitley emphasized.

Looking ahead, applications for the after–school programs will be available in late Aug. These programs, which run Monday through Thursday, offer tutoring, homework help and various enrichment activities. Last year, RSU 9 had about 120 students enrolled, while MSAD 58 had about 100 students.

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect through community resource mobilization and advocacy.

For more information, visit their website at www.fcctf.org.

Renee Whitley or Milissa Cousins, the program coordinators, can be reached at 207–778–6960 for more details.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: