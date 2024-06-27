FARMINGTON — The third annual pride event takes place Saturday, June 29, in Meeting House Park across from the courts in Farmington.

Hosted by Farmington Pride Maine [FPM], the 2024 LGBTQ+ Pride March and Festival begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Goblins, an up and coming band will provide music. There will be food and craftsmanship from local queer Maine folk. Visitors will also be able to obtain information about community resources.

Last year the event was held on June 10. The first event was held on June 25, 2022. Organizers then said it was an opportunity to celebrate, welcome and educate, with a goal of building community in the area and offering queer people a place to feel welcome.

According to FPM’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/3803580299923353/ 33 people plan to attend and another 74 are interested this year. A GoFundMe page is also available to help support performers and fund social events/mutual aid projects throughout the year.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: