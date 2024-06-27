Mavis Gensel at left is hugged by Town Manager Erica LaCroix Tuesday evening, June 25, during the Farmington Select Board meeting. LaCroix recognized Gensel for 35 years of service to the town. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mavis Gensel holds a plaque Tuesday evening, June 25, recognizing her 35 years of service during the Farmington Select Board meeting. Town Manager Erica LaCroix is also seen. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
