FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday, June 25, approved $5,081.59 for purchase of a software system that will help track performance of new hires, provides a direct link to department policies/procedures and tracks performance evaluations.

There is a one time $3,500 cost to set up the PowerReady system and an annual fee of $1,581.59, a total of $5,081.59, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said. It is provided through PowerDMS by NEOGOV of California, which the department already uses to create and communicate policies, makes them available to employees, he noted.

One applicant is going through the hiring process, should be introduced soon, two others are in the initial stages, Charles said. “With that comes field training for every new officer regardless of their experience,” he stated. “I wanted to use this as an opportunity to recognize we are an accredited police agency.”

Charles said Farmington is one of a small number of accredited Maine departments, although the number is growing.

Charles said the new program could help mitigate risks, there could be cost savings in the long run.

Traditionally a three-ring binder was used for training materials, PowerReady simplifies the process, Charles noted. Training Officer Ryan Rosie can be in the vehicle, document a trainee’s performance immediately instead of waiting until the end of shift when other paperwork is needed, he stated.

It can be used to note what trainees are doing good, what they are doing bad, he said.

A $3,700 annual fee will be budgeted for in coming years, Charles said. He proposed taking the $5,081.59 from the Police Academy Reserve Account since the expense ties in closely with what that account was created for.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said there might not be anyone attending the Maine Criminal Justice Academy during the current budget cycle.

When asked, Charles said the new software will not replace academy training.

Selectmen also approved $3,000 for Billian Moments of Farmington [operated by Matt Billian] to create a recruiting video for the Police Department.

Charles said he was approached by a larger company to do a shorter video at three times the cost. “Matt Billian was our animal control officer, did a fantastic job,” he noted. “He has vast experience in public safety, really gets what we are trying to convey.”

Timing may not be the best, with three potential new hires, Charles said. Candidates haven’t always worked out, there has been turnover over the years in the department, he stated. He wants to convey what sets his department apart, what makes it unique and show what the community has to offer. The video could be posted on the website, shared on social media, he noted.

“I think we are really a fortunate community in what we have to offer,” Charles stated. “It is just another way for the community to connect with our people, what we do and how we do it.”

The video could be used for the foreseeable future even if current recruits work out, O’Neil said.

“I would rather be turning candidates down because we don’t have openings,” Charles said. “It generates that interest. I think once they are interested you kind of set the hook and keep reeling them in slowly until you do have openings.”

When asked, Charles said there isn’t a recruiting season for new hires. He has tried to connect with University of Maine at Farmington students who have degree programs that might be difficult to adapt to other things.

“It is better to do it now than wait until it is cold, snow and ice,” Selectman Richard Morton noted. “At least you will get a great season.”

The video, in the style of a movie trailer, will be filmed in July, according to information provided by Charles.

